Advisor Resource Council Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,437 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $189.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $190.86.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

