First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $276,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

