Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 248,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,082,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 47.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,958,000 after acquiring an additional 138,683 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $25.33.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.