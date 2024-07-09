Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $99,000 Position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNTK shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $758.74 million, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of -0.18.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

