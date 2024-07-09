Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $98,000 Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,529 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 23,541,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,183 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,926,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after purchasing an additional 705,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,823,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after purchasing an additional 178,772 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.02. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NovaGold Resources

About NovaGold Resources

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.