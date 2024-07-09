Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STKL

SunOpta Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.