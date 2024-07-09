Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $82,000 Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 976,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Open Lending by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,094,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,749,000 after purchasing an additional 546,166 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Open Lending by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

LPRO opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.24 million, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

