Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Solo Brands by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.62. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 52,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $101,590.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,590.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 49,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,140.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 52,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $101,590.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,366 shares in the company, valued at $295,590.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

