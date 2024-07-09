Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.51% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

