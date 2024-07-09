Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 792,604 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

