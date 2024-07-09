Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,787 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTTR. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 806,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matterport by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after acquiring an additional 306,958 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.07. Matterport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 113.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,425,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,425,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 36,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $162,724.59. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,201,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

