Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,764,000. Teilinger Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 2,290.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 414,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 397,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. NextDecade Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.64). As a group, analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

