Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 25,344 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE OC opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.