CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 114,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 448,980 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,103,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,580 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 13.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 248,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,578,000 after buying an additional 2,745,209 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Price Performance

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

