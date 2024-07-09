Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 97.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 464,460 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 12.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 3.6 %

APPS opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.50. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 77.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

