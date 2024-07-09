Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,303,000 after acquiring an additional 322,661 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,417 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.11.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,525.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,059,556.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,866 shares of company stock worth $307,360 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

