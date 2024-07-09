Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

BGS stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $618.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.61. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.78%.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at $784,507.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Sherrill purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,468.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

B&G Foods Profile

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

