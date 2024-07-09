JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $580.00

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.43) and last traded at GBX 580 ($7.43), with a volume of 1011795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 579 ($7.42).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 560.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 542.36.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.61. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s payout ratio is 2,068.97%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

