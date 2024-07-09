JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $555.00

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 555 ($7.11) and last traded at GBX 554 ($7.10), with a volume of 890762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($6.99).

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 523.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £808.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,605.88 and a beta of 0.70.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

