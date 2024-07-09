Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Trading 19% Higher

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 18,934,232 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 675% from the average session volume of 2,444,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.58 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.94.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

(Get Free Report)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.