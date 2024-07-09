Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Down 9.1%

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 444,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,651,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of £2.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

