AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $415.50

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 415.50 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 385 ($4.93), with a volume of 349723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398.50 ($5.10).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.74) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.62) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

AJ Bell Price Performance

AJ Bell Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,925.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 372.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 329.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.96), for a total value of £25,155 ($32,221.08). In other news, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.96), for a total value of £25,155 ($32,221.08). Also, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.03), for a total transaction of £467,670 ($599,039.32). Company insiders own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

Further Reading

