Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Up 6.8%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02). 1,200,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 732,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
The stock has a market cap of £2.36 million, a PE ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.49.
Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.
