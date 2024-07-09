Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Up 6.8%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02). 1,200,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 732,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Harvest Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.36 million, a PE ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.49.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.