Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Down 34.4%

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 34.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 701.50 ($8.99) and last traded at GBX 775.24 ($9.93). Approximately 23,030,988 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,388% from the average daily volume of 660,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,181 ($15.13).

Indivior Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £920.30 million, a P/E ratio of 39,366.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,790.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,337.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,423.32.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

