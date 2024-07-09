Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Up 5.2%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Approximately 4,449,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 24,103,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £13.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.31.

About Oriole Resources

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

