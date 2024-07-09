General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.34), with a volume of 6636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.53 ($2.06).

General Electric Trading Down 34.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

