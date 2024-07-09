Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 7,311,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 3,850,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

Goldstone Resources Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of £10.17 million, a PE ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.94.

About Goldstone Resources

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

