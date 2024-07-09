Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 15.4%

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 105,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,898,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

