Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $110,000 in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VIZIO by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 740,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in VIZIO by 20.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 525,334 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VIZIO by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 800,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 205,958 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in VIZIO by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,488,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 188,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Stock Performance

VIZIO stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.90, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.04. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Insider Activity at VIZIO

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 50,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $533,424.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,278,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 50,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $533,424.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,278,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 111,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $1,181,141.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,248,560.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,999 over the last 90 days. 44.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIZIO Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

