Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $61,286,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $12,091,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Chegg by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 873,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chegg by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,117,000 after buying an additional 809,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chegg by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after buying an additional 750,677 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Chegg stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $297.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

