Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHX opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.55. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $65.65.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
