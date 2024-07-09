Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Udemy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Udemy by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Udemy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in Udemy during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,486 shares of company stock valued at $604,441. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

