Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $141,000 Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

