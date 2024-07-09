Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 309,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 160,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 471.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.04. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 611.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

