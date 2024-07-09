NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Director Arthur B. Laffer Buys 2,595 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 5.49 per share, for a total transaction of 14,246.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 514,149.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NXDT opened at 5.41 on Tuesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 4.67 and a 12-month high of 13.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.22.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.
Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.