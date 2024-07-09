NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Director Arthur B. Laffer Buys 2,595 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 5.49 per share, for a total transaction of 14,246.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 514,149.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXDT opened at 5.41 on Tuesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 4.67 and a 12-month high of 13.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.22.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 411.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

