Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Insider Caroline Jewett Sells 4,961 Shares

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Jewett sold 4,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,517.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Genelux Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -1.58. Genelux Co. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLX. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Genelux by 2,326.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 1,660.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 925,258 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Genelux in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in Genelux during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

