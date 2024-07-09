Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,946,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,582,000 after purchasing an additional 163,555 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,779,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411,692 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MFA Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFA opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,749.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFA. StockNews.com upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

