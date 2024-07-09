Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,760 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,028.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 81,286 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FULC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

