Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth $15,818,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 233,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 104,392 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

NYSE GRNT opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $849.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thaddeus Darden bought 7,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 666,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,487.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thaddeus Darden bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,820.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,200 shares of company stock worth $194,135 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

