Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,635 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,085 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ADT by 10,738.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 1,185.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.59.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

