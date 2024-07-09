30,865 Shares in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut Price Performance

Shares of CRCT opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Cricut Announces Dividend

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. Analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 573,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,121.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 56,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $399,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,358,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 25,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 573,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,121.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,847 shares of company stock worth $2,130,703. Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Profile

(Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.