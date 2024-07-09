Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

AIV stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.85 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 86.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

