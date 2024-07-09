Norden Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 598.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,827 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $63.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

