Norden Group LLC Takes $317,000 Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,672 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 16.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in F5 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 67.0% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth approximately $15,350,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $173.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.18. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.81 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares in the company, valued at $20,906,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,992,195 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

