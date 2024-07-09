23,086 Shares in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Core Laboratories by 17.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after buying an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 134,227 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Core Laboratories by 40.8% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 183,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 53,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLB. Bank of America reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NYSE CLB opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $968.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

