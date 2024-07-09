Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Brinker International worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EAT

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.