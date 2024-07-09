TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,363,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $21,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $406,217,000 after buying an additional 1,044,988 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TELUS by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,275,000 after buying an additional 6,334,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 1,824.2% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 788,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 747,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TU opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 289.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

