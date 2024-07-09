Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,457 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Upwork by 65.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 194,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 38.2% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $1,339,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Up 2.6 %

UPWK stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,763.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $27,905.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $91,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

