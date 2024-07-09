Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,395 LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,395 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 376,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,480 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 424,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 80,818 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSI Industries

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $32,042.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $411.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.86.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

