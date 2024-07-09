Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,262 Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $408,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,120.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,614. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $100.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $780.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

